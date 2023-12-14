Joan Namugerwa aged 22, popularly known as Jowy Landa, has emerged as a rising star on the Ugandan musical scene, with 13 songs released just this year.

The singer, who experienced various record labels and managers as she started her music career, finally found a stable landing with DJ Roja’s 7 Star Music Label and Team No Sleep (TNS), owned by Jeff Kiwa.

Currently, she’s fascinating her audience with her latest bangers — Sugar Mama Remix featuring JPC Again and Twafuna featuring Vyroota.

Life has been good for Jowy Landa under the Team No Sleep management this year.

In an interview with Bukedde TV, Jowy Landa says she’s now a “planned kid” living in some of the nicest places – the Buziga apartments.

She also boasts of holding the latest version of iPhones, an iPhone 15 pro max, and having everything she ever dreamt of in life.

Dream life, huh?