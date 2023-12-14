Earlier this morning, Jamaican singer Konshens, born Garfield Delano Spence, touched down at the Entebbe International Airport ahead of his headlining performance at the Blankets And Wine festival.

The event is slated to take place this Sunday 17th December 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval after close to 8 years since he last visited Uganda.

On arrival, he and the crew headed straight away to pay homage to the late Goodlyfe crew vocalist Moses Nakitinjje Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio who tragically passed on in February 2018.

While heading to Entebbe, Kagga where the late Radio was laid to rest, Konshens noted that he remembers Radio as his good friend and a person who showed him love on their first meeting.

The “Gal A Bubble” singer prayed for the late in his remembrance for the contribution he added to the Ugandan music industry.

He was joined by the late Radio’s mother and family in prayer and thereafter signed in the visitors’ book. He paid respect to Radio before he even conducted his press conference.

Mowzey Radio breathed his last on 1st February 2018 after weeks in hospital after sustaining head injuries following a bar brwal in Entebbe.