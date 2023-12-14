Jamaican singer Konshens, real name Garfield Delano Spence, is in Uganda having arrived early on Thursday morning ahead of his headlining performance at the Blankets And Wine festival.

Konshens will be performing at the much-anticipated Blankets And Wine on Sunday 17th December 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The singer arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday morning alongside his team and was welcomed by journalists and a few fans.

“Tuliwano, tuliwano,” the singer said while on an interview with journalists after touching down at the airport.

Known for his energetic performances, Konshens puts on a great show and promises to give his Ugandan fans the best of himself this time around.

This is the fourth time the Jamaican singer will be performing in the +256.

Konshens last performed in Uganda in 2015 alongside Busy Signal at Lugogo Cricket Oval at a concert. He had previously been to the country in 2012, and 2013.

Touch down EBB🇺🇬🇺🇬

Sunday’s turn up is officially in full swing because @konshens is here🔥🔥



Still no ticket?

Tickets are on sale for 150k via FlexiPay or simply dial *291#.#BlanketsAndWineKla pic.twitter.com/dIu8A7um9o — Blankets And Wine Kla (@BlanketsNWineUG) December 14, 2023