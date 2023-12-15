Galaxy FM presenter DJ Nimrod, born Nabeeta Nimrod, is being accused of copyright infringement by rising singer BB Zanda.

BB Zanda who is considering taking legal action against DJ Nimrod says the latter hooked up with artists including Karole Kasita, and Feffe Bussi among others, and re-did his song “No Condom No Sex” without seeking permission from him.

Singer BB Zanda adds that he wasn’t pleased with DJ Nimrod’s deeds of redoing his song without consulting him and has since asked him plus his crew to pull the song down from all music streaming platforms before he goes to court.

In DJ Nimrod’s defense, he claimed that he just found the clip on the internet in early December and decided to record a challenge out of it with his colleagues.

DJ Nimrod says that after recording the challenge, one of his colleagues advised him that they record a full song which they embarked on and released a different version.

BB Zanda notes that while recently at one of the beaches in Entebbe, DJ Nimrod did everything to stop him from performing the song, and whenever the DJ sampled the song, the crowd went into a frenzy.

BB Zanda notes that DJ Nimrod would have at least approached him and requested they do a remix but not just take his song forcefully.

BB Zanda now vows not to back down without a fight as he is looking forward to taking legal action if they fail to come to a common ground.