Originally going by the name of Ivan Bugembe Ssentamu, Dax Vibez is an artist from the Fire Base Crew and a younger brother to the famous singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine.

Coming from a musical family, it is beyond reasonable doubt that Dax would take the same path as his older siblings having an intense passion for music from a young age.

He made his musical debut in 2016 while still in high school with the release of his first single, “Ntwaala,” featuring popular singer King Saha, and went on to release more.

“Mayumba Kumi”, a song that brought him to the forefront of the music industry featuring Mowzey Radio was recorded before his demise in Feb 2018.

In an interview, Dax Vibez revealed that the late Mowzey Radio approached him for the collaboration before he even considered reaching out to him first because of his overwhelming talent and great passion for music.

They hit the studio and in a few hours, magic was created. Radio wrote the chorus plus a few verses, however, he didn’t get the chance to feature in the video as he passed away before the shoot. Mayumba Kkumi was the very last song recorded by the late Mowzey Radio.

Dax feels very blessed to share the gift of working together with the legend in his last days although the song brings the reemergence of harrowing memories and thus doesn’t enjoy performing it very often. He’s always emotional when performing the song because he not only lost a mentor but also a friend and a legend in music.

He has recently collaborated with the incredibly talented artiste, Vinka, to release their powerful new track “Believe.” With their distinct styles and enthralling voices, Dax Vibez and Vinka have come together to create a mesmerizing musical experience like no other.

One thing is for certain, Dax promises to put the knowledge and wisdom acquired from the few moments shared with the late Mowzey Radio to good use, especially in his future projects. This makes him one to watch out for in the years to come.