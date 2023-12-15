Netizens were left with mixed reactions after Sheilah Gashumba shared photos on social media with her boobs showing through her outfit.

On Friday afternoon, Sheilah Gashumba shared photos of her on social media showing her new hairstyle just days after shortening it.

In the photos, it’s not Gashumba’s cute hairstyle that steals the show this time but rather her red outfit that reveals her boobs.

Upon seeing the photos on her Instagram, netizens quickly arose to give their opinions.

With some noting how the outfit was too revealing, others said that it was rather hot and sexy and that Sheilah Gashumba was stunning as usual.

Unbothered by the negative comments, Sheilah Gashumba responded to some of the comments exuding confidence and went on to post a video showing the full outfit.

Take a look at the video below: