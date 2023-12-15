Tomorrow (Saturday 16th December 2023), Zari Hassan will be hosting her fans and party lovers to her annual Zari All White Party at Noni Vie.

The Talent Africa-organised event has already gathered anticipation from local socialites and revelers who always look forward to it for its classy lifestyle and fashion showcase.

Zari Hassan who arrived in the country a few days ago held a press conference at the venue on Thursday evening accompanied by her husband Shakib Chame and Talent Africa CEO Aly Allibhai.

The South African-based Ugandan reality TV star and entrepreneur emphasized how the All White Party is a must-attend and revealed that there will be musical performances from some of the biggest stars in the region.

When asked if her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz will attend the event, Zario noted that the Tanzanian singer is abroad where he is shooting music videos and is yet to confirm his attendance.

The luxurious Noni Vie, a new premium lounge and restaurant located on Plot 5, Sports Lane Forest Mall Lugogo, has already grabbed revelers’ attention.

“Our commitment to excellence is reflected in every detail, from the lavish venue to the exquisite entertainment, ensuring that guests will be immersed in an atmosphere of opulence. This event is a celebration of refinement, luxury, and indulgence,” Aly Allibhai said at the presser.

Zari Hassan emphasized “This is not just a party. It is a celebration of the finer things in life,” before inviting everyone who has a taste for sophistication and is not afraid to indulge to join her this Saturday.

Artists, emcees, and deejays including Pallaso, Karole Kasita, Zulitums, MC Kats, DJ Slick Stuart, DJ Lito, DJ Romeo, and DJ Nelly Sting among others are expected to perform.