Priscilla Zawedde better known by her star moniker, Azawi, has been deliberate about wanting it all, admitting to envisioning herself filling stadiums in the UK, and South Africa, and winning a Grammy.

After a stellar delivery for her debut album, “African Music”, one deemed by many to be the finest female album in East Africa in ages, most music lovers kept anticipating what Azawi would follow up such an opus with.

“Who does one call when seeking to surpass Azawi?” An industry executive once asked.

As it turns out, only Azawi can surpass Azawi, as she once again broke through the glass ceiling with “Sankofa”, her sophomore album, whose launch was intrinsically woven with a follow-up concert at Serena Hotel, setting the youngster’s rocket off to a new stratosphere.

“Sankofa”, a call to reminisce the past to forge ahead, aligned new stars in Azawi’s galaxy, as she had no time to sleep upon the completion of her concert, speeding off to the airport right after performing her last song, getting onboard a Kigali bound jet, as she had been nominated for Africa’s Best Newcomer at the first ever Trace Awards.

Azawi seals off a jam-packed final quarter for the year 2023 with a visual offering for “Outside”, one of the songs that feature on her “Sankofa” album.

Produced by Ghanaian producer Groovy World, “Outside” is an upbeat Afro-pop song that calls upon everyone to let loose, have fun, and break free from the shackles of the house, hence the title, “Outside”.

Swangz Avenue enlisted the services of frequent collaborator and alumnus, Aaronaire, who is currently riding off the success of mega smash hit, “Believe”, a song label mate Vinka collaborated on with new kid on the block, Dax Vibez.

In the “Outside” video, Aaronaire creates for Azawi, a minimalistic, colorful, African utopia in which Azawi flexes her definition of cool, hangs out in an orbit of millennials and Gen Zs on a rooftop, as they drink, dance, and conversate the moment away.

Aaronaire pushes his boundaries in terms of fashion, dance routine, and color harmony as you can tell that Azawi’s aesthetics rubbed off on his craft.

With a sackload of treasures, gems, a continental nomination, and an album, Azawi has no plan for rest as she further cements her position as East Africa’s most talented and prolific youngster at the current moment.