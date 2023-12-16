Thursday night, was a night to be remembered as the former hit girl singing group (Blu*3) reunited and performed on the same stage after 15 years.

Blu*3 which formerly consisted of Jackie Chandiru, Lilian Mbabazi, and Cindy Sanyu put up a thrilling stage show that left revelers in amusement.

The show took place at Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz Naguru which saw the trio perform most of the old songs they recorded before each took a solo career music move.

The trio also used the opportunity to announce how they will be holding a concert come Women’s Day on March 8, 2024, at Kampala Serena Hotel.

During the set, Cindy Sanyu honored Steve Jean, the producer, songwriter, and founder of the girl group for his relentless efforts in empowering the trio.

The “Ayokyayokya” singer shared how Steve believed in her recollecting how he traveled to the ghettos of Kabalagala, Kataaba, and Kikuba Mutwe, to pick her up to feature in the Pop Star auditions.

Steve Jean picked me up from a small place in Kabalagala, Kikuba Mutwe. And from there, he was like ‘You have to go for these auditions’. So I can’t start the show without giving him his flowers when still alive for the women we have become. Cindy Sanyu

She also expressed the joy she felt being back on the same stage with Jackie Chandiru following the years of trauma she underwent during her battle with the use of toxic substances.

The show saw several music lovers and musicians turn up on the night to support the trio and in attendance was UNMF president Eddy Kenzo and her Vice Sheebah Karungi who enjoyed the night awesomely.

Their turning up for the show is believed to have been a symbol of showing unity and togetherness in the music industry that they have tried to express recently during their UMA and UNMF clash.

The trio performed songs that included Strong Woman, Mutima Gwange, Nkwekumide, Nsanyuka Nawe, Hitaji, Kankyakyankye, and Ndibera Nawe.

Midway through their set, rapper Navio joined them to perform “Burn” which they did together.

In the final moment, each performed at least one of their solo projects as Lilian did “Dagala”, Jackie did “Gold Digger”, and Cindy performed “Selecta” on the night.