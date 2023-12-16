Legendary radio personality Robert Ogwal a.k.a Rasta Rob MC has shared why he is not so much attached to issues involving religion.

The former Super FM radio presenter believes religion is just something that was initiated by the Europeans and later sold to Africans during the early days of colonialism so that Africans would believe in it.

Despite not being a religious person, Rasta Rob strongly admits and believes there is a creator who made everything that is on planet Earth and other planets.

He adds that religion was merely set up for people to connect with the most and also keep values in the society so that people don’t go extreme when angered sometimes.

In his belief, Rasta Rob MC notes that his God is just as black as him and there is nothing anyone can convince him about religion.

I’m not into religion; I feel like it was just something Europeans came up with to get us to believe in it. Yes, I believe there’s a creator, but religions are just things people connect with the most. For me, I think my God is just as black as I am. Rasta Rob MC

In the interview, Rasta Rob MC added how he is currently working with Radio City and highly attributes his success to being a radio personality.

I attribute the majority of my glory days to my radio work, rather than my music. Over the years, I’ve been a part of various radio stations such as Sanyu FM, CBS FM, Super, and currently, I’m working part-time at Radio City. Rasta Rob MC

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=684067210594677&set=a.562409826093750