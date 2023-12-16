This year has seen most Ugandan artistes become more creative and versatile to keep their fans on their toes with great music.

Below are the Top 10 Ugandan music collaborations of 2023:

Chekecha – Winnie Nwagi, Karole Kasita ft Vinka

The Chekecha song, which was initially sung by Karole Kasita, was later enhanced into a remix with Vinka and Winnie Nwagi on board from Swangz Avenue. This remix is most-watched on Karole Kasita’s YouTube channel at 3.4 million views, produced by Artin Pro and Chemical Beats, and video filmed by Aaronaire. Bwe Paba – Fik Fameica ft Sheebah

It’s never a bore when Sheebah and Fik Fameica come together, and in the same spirit, Bwe Paba is one groovy jam that won’t let you sit when it plays. This song fished in over 2 million views in just two months, was produced by D’Mario and Artin Pro, and the video was filmed by JahLive. Summer Bae – Azawi Ft Konshens

Priscilla Zawedde, aka Azawi, is among the few Ugandan artists who have represented the country on the international scene. Her recently released album named “Sankofa” is a new love banger — Summer Bae featuring Jamaican star Konshens, produced by Swangz Avenue. Salary – Uga Boys ft Selector Jeff

This song which translates into how salary earners become unruly once their ka money kicks in, made its way into bars and social media as one big collabo this year. It was produced by Dny Beats, and the video was directed by Railroad Pictures — the song has almost half a million views on YouTube. Sugar Mama remix – Jowy Landa ft JPC Again

JPC Again and Jowy Landa teamed up to remix Sugar Mama, which was originally sung by JPC Again. The remix was produced by Nessim. Its video has over 100k views on YouTube and was filmed by Jahlive. Shabada – Mudra ft Ava Peace

The two lover birds came together and mastered a piece that went viral on all social media pages and music platforms. Shabada is a big banger and has over 1.8 million views on YouTube, produced by Artin Pro and video at Grate Make Films by Director Pest. Believe – Vinka ft Daxx Vibes

This is one beautiful love song that has made everyone want to fall in love, even when most of them have given up on love. The Believe song was crafted by Swangz Avenue, a soothing earworm produced by Nessim, and a video directed by Aaronaire. Pretty Pretty – King Saha ft Feffe Bussi

King Saha released the original “Pretty Pretty” song eight years ago, and a remix formed with freestyler Feffe Bussi onto the team. This has been a great project that has fetched over 1 million views on YouTube in the shortest time possible. The song was produced by Nessim. Twafuna – Jowy Landa ft Vyroota

One would think the controversy around this song has pushed it to heights, but it turns out the fans have chosen it! This consists of fast-rising stars Vyroota and Jowy Landa. The song was produced by Nessim and the video was filmed by JahLive Ndabula – Carol Natongo ft B2C

With over 1.1 million views on YouTube, this beautiful love song featuring the B2C boys has proved to be one of a kind. The song was produced about 4 months ago by Nessim, and the artistic video was filmed by Aaronaire.