Recently, Rt. Hon Speaker Annet Anita Among requested the Minister of Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala to issue a statement about transporters’ act of hiking transport fares during the festive season.

In her opinion, the Speaker disclosed that the economy is not good and thus suggested that there is no reason why long-journey drivers should hike transport fares yet people are not financially doing okay.

She added that if any bus driver hikes transport fares, they should be stopped and banned from transporting people until next year (2024).

When Winnie Nwagi’s father heard of speaker Anita Annet Among’s statements, he hit back stressing that she should back off the transport system and focus on what she knows best.

Winnie Nwagi’s dad, Mr. Kabiito added that the speaker should be more focused on calling for fixing of roads that are in a very sorry state and fuel prices which are high.

He notes that since the government failed to put in place its vehicles that transport people to their destinations he has the right to set his transport fares depending on the situation at a particular time.