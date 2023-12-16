Zeus BNM, a huge prospect in Uganda’s music industry, has released the visuals of his new song titled ‘Winner’ – but who is Zeus BNM, to start with?

Bernard JM Mutyaba a.k.a Zeus BNM is a Recording Artist, Singer, and Songwriter. Born 24 years ago, on 22nd December 1999 in Mulago Hospital, Zeus BNM was raised in Kawempe, Mbogo.

He notes that he has always loved music while growing up and his stage name “Zeus BNM” is coined from Zeus (his middle name) and BNM standing for “Being New Me.”

Zeus BNM describes his music to be of the Afrobeats and Afro-pop genres, the same music he fell in love with many years ago.

Zeus is signed under Kilo Kilamba management and is being mentored and managed by renowned talent manager and choreographer Uncle Walter.

Zeus started music during the Covid-19 pandemic as a Writer, working on a few songs with a couple of local artists. He has written for Lucky Joe, Elliot Milquez, and Mark Stel.

He has also worked with celebrated producers including Herbert Skillz, DNY Beats, Horace DJ, and Brex Pro.

His new video is executively produced by Cihan Can and directed by Mastermind Laray who has worked on several other visuals masterpieces for the top Ugandan artists.

Check it out here: