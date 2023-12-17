In her new song titled ‘Solome’, Carol Nantongo sings against a love syndicate as she emphasizes how a lady named Solome is taking over her man’s attention.

The song produced by Nessim and Chemical Beats comes when Carol Nantongo and Lydia Jazmine are embroiled in a gossip-driven social media battle regarding Eddy Kenzo.

For a couple of weeks now, there have been rumors about how Nantongo and Lydia Jazmine are no longer good friends because of having romantic affairs with the same man.

Despite both artists trashing the allegations, the rumors have continued spreading and taking different turns with Tamale Mirundi Jr alleging that gossip between the two could be the reason for their fallout.

Netizens now believe Carol Nantongo’s new song ‘Solome’ is an indirect attack on Lydia Jazmine. Since the release of the song, netizens have been questioning who the ‘Solome’ in the song is.

Nantongo, however, has often maintained that she never intends to attack anyone through her music and that she sings for her fans.

‘Solome’ is a free-flowing local song sung in Luganda. Nantongo’s vocals, as ever, are unmissable and you will like the song.

Check it out here: