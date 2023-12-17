Lydia Jazmine while at Feffe Bussi’s surprise birthday party revealed the origins of rapper Feffe Bussi’s stage name.

Jazmine revealed that she and Feffe were schoolmates at City Land College in Matugga during their O’ Level education.

During the school times, Feffe Bussi and Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju were best friends but Feffe was inclined to pursue his music career whilst Gerrason was more interested in football.

As years went by, Feffe Bussi was shocked to find out that Gerrason had taken his stage name “Gravity” and also performed some of the songs he had composed.

When Lydia Jazmine met Feffe Bussi again, she asked him about the name and was told his best friend (Gravity Omutujju) had stolen it.

Despite this knockback, Feffe Bussi has managed to make a stellar career for himself and now goes by “Feffe Bussi – The Smallest Rapper.”

Lydia Jazmine mentioned how she’s proud to see that they’ve both made it to become music icons, a dream they both shared.