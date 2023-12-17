It’s been only a few days since social media platforms blew up with the news that Kenyan-born director, Tosh Gitonga’s musical drama ‘Volume’ will be premiering on Netflix in December.

The musical drama which stars a host of new and seasoned Kenyan actors also includes a few Ugandans; notably Tania Kankindi and famed Natasha Sinayobye. The plot is indeed relatable for artists, set around Benja and his dream to become a musician.

When the industry proves that such notions are a piped dream, Benja’s world quickly turns into a whirlwind of uncertainty which may quickly jeopardize his musical career, before it has even begun.

The hood represents the challenges all young people face, and the music which pumps through their veins, represents hope and a future.

I took some time out to speak to Tania Kankindi about her role in Volume. Tania told me she was thrilled to have been selected since it was an online audition that took her to travel to Nairobi where she auditioned and then traveled back for screen tests.

Having affirmed that this is a career-high she has reached by making her debut on Netflix, she beamed about her experience saying, “It was like a breath of fresh air to work with Primary Pictures. Tosh didn’t really direct the episodes I’m in, Abu Melita did!”

“But the whole team was just so wonderful. They seemed to have put in a lot of work in pre-production so everything moved so seamlessly. There was a person for everything. The actors were treated with care and respect. I absolutely loved working with each and every person on that team. Kudos to Tosh Gitonga, he chose well.”

Kankindi narrated that she had many career highlights on the Ugandan circuit including “My Husband’s Wife” a film by the legendary Mariam Ndagire, “My Sister’s Keeper” a film by the maverick Nana Kagga, and “All For Love” a film by Negoville.

She stated that “Power of Legacy” was also such a milestone especially because it came at the beginning of her career and it was her first ever daily series on national television, NTV Uganda.

Tania K by any means is not the regular Ugandan actress, she pushes the boat out with every performance, and it seems this is a well-deserved milestone for her.

She told me she spent a month in Nairobi trying to learn the language “Sheng” with the script being mostly in Swahili. It goes to show that a good actor, regardless of language barriers can still deliver a stellar performance if given the time and opportunity to thrive.

“Volume” will premiere on 20 December, viewers can watch the trailer here .