2023, like the years before, has introduced Ugandan music lovers to fresh artists. In this piece, we look at the Top 5 New and Upcoming Ugandan Artists of 2023.

Vyroota

Musigazi Abdul Aziz a.k.a Vyroota, is a 20-year-old versatile artist and rising star but has specialised in RnB in most of his songs.

His breakthrough was when his songs became very popular on TikTok and he has since decided to grow his career to what seems like a good pace.

His singles Ndi Bulungi, Bwofanana, One and Only, Mistake, Risk, Upendo, Ready, and Mapeesa have received great hospitality from his fans inclusive of the few collabos he’s had with his biggest being Twafuna Sente featuring Jowy Landa.

Joshua Baraka

Joshua Baraka is a music artist whose blend of music and unique genre has set him apart from the new generation of artists this year.

His breakthrough hit “Nana” has hit on a global scene and gave him a whole new phase of life on different social media and music platforms.

He also trended at number 1 on Spotify for the same song, which was later remixed by Joeboy, King Promise, and Bien from Nigeria and Tanzania, respectively. He recently released his new album dubbed — ‘Growing Pains’.

Elijah Kitaka

Elijah Kitaka is a performing artist and songwriter signed to Swangz Avenue. His unique approach to music and amazing sound would make you think he’s not Ugandan!

Elijah released a new album named — ‘Bedroom Essentials’ with songs Ndi Wuwo, Nothing, Tippy Toe, Tutu Mama ft Vinka, Kontrol, and others which has kept lovers of music sane this year.

From the tender age of 7, Elijah discovered his passion for drums, immersing himself in the world of music. His percussive skills are matched by his soulful voice, allowing him to express his emotions and thoughts through captivating melodies.

Acidic Vokoz

This year has been a good one for the “Last Chance” artist, which fetched him over 691k views on YouTube in just 3 months.

His musical journey started about a year back with “Nkulinako Crush,” which introduced him to lovers of pacifying sweet vocals with a mixture of love as his fans.

Jowy Landa

Joan Namugerwa, popularly known as Jowy Landa, is a 22-year-old who has emerged as a rising star on the musical scene after releasing 13 songs just this year.

She has been touring different managements in her struggle to make it. Under the Team No Sleep manager Jeff Kiwa, her dreams seem to be clearer as she has been releasing hit after hit, making her fans step on the dance floor in Kampala bars.

Some of the songs that gave her a switch this year are Wire Wire, Twafuna, Bajambula, Feeling, Rolex, Teacher, and Sugar Mama remix featuring JPC Again.