Zari Hassan says that despite her continued effort to keep the December party vibes in Kampala going, the real party life has faded since the demise of her late husband Ivan Semwanga.

December is widely known as a month of celebration in Kampala as basummer (Ugandans working in the diaspora) return home to have a good time.

On Saturday 16th December 2023, Ugandan South Africa-based influencer Zari Hassan held her annual Zari All White Party at Noni Vie in Naguru, Kampala.

The event saw the attendance of some of the top socialites and artists in the region including Tanasha Donna and Jamaican singer Konshens.

Tanasha Donna and Zari at the Zari All White Party 2023

Before the party, however, Zari noted how the vibrancy of Kampala’s December nightlife died with her husband in May 2017.

When Semwanga died even the White Party was halted for about three years because things were not the same. I think he died with the December vibrancy, we can all agree to disagree. He had that kind of influence that he instilled in people. People who used to come from South Africa and London always aimed at competing with his lifestyle but the vibe now died. He was an inspiration, a motivation that everyone looked at and worked hard to emulate. Right now people no longer care. But we are still carrying the legacy on. Zari Hassan