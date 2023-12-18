It might no longer be a big deal for a couple of Ugandan artists but notching over 1 million views on a YouTube video within two months is still a milestone for Dax Vibez.

Dax Vibez, real name Ivan Bugembe Sentamu, has for many years released good music but he has yet to register a massive banger.

2023 seems like the year the music gods had set aside for him as he eventually made one of the biggest jams of the year – a collaboration with Vinka titled ‘ Believe ‘.

The song has dominated music playlists and charts, taking the number 1 spot on Apple Music’s Top 100: Uganda playlist in November.

The exciting visuals published on 13th October 2023 have already garnered over a million views on YouTube, something which has pleased Dax Vibez.

Via social media, the singer revealed the news to his fans as he wrote, “Mwebare Munonga, Tweyanziza, Mwanyara nabbe, Afoyo Matek, Mwebare inno, Gracias, Thank you all for listening in. We hit 1 million views on YouTube.”

The song has been regarded by many as one of the top 5 hit songs of 2023 in Uganda and it continues to sell Dax Vibez’s brand across the region.

— DAX VIBEZ (@Daxvibes) December 18, 2023