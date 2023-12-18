Former NTV news reporter Dean Lubowa Saava was over the weekend arrested by security operatives on yet to be established reasons.

He was arrested and forcefully handcuffed by four plain-clothed security officers with two others in uniform quietly looking on as they held their guns.

In a trending video, Dean Lubowa Saava is seen trying to resist arrest but he couldn’t outmuscle the four security officers who eventually arrest him.

He was escorted and dragged in a white Landcruiser vehicle which was waiting outside the gate of the premises where he was being arrested as his colleagues recorded everything on camera.

The outspoken political journalist has over the years been a strong government critic, often highlighting the government’s weaknesses in his broadcasts.