Up-and-rising ex-Fangone Forest singer Derrick Biswanka is again making news headlines for the wrong reasons.

In the clip trending online, Biswanka is seen trading blows with a few individuals while at a certain hangout.

Biswanka was seen in a heated argument and a few seconds later, he threw a punch toward a guy who was holding a glass of juice before being punched back, leaving him staggering.

They were separated by onlookers who brought the situation to calm although we didn’t get to learn what happened next after that moment.

According to reports, the video is old and the singer is doing alright.

Earlier this month, Biswanka was involved in a scuffle with Alien Skin’s bodyguards at Hajji Haruna Mubiru’s restaurant.