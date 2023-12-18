Each week comes with fresh music as the year comes closer to its end. In this piece, we look at five of the fresh songs that have caught the attention of most music lovers in recent days.

Outside – Azawi

Azawi seals off a jam-packed final quarter for the year 2023 with a visual offering for “Outside”, one of the songs that feature on her “Sankofa” album.

Produced by Ghanaian producer Groovy World, “Outside” is an upbeat Afro-pop song that calls upon everyone to let loose, have fun, and break free from the shackles of the house, hence the title, “Outside”.

In the “ Outside ” video, Aaronaire creates for Azawi, a minimalistic, colorful, African utopia in which Azawi flexes her definition of cool, hangs out in an orbit of millennials and Gen Zs on a rooftop, as they drink, dance, and conversate the moment away.

Solome – Carol Nantongo

2023 has given good and bad for Carol Nantongo but overall, she can count her blessings having dropped bangers in Ndabula (feat. B2C Entertainment), Nyiga Wano, and Kaweddemu.

Her latest release, Solome , is already marred in controversies with netizens hinting it could be an attack on fellow songstress Lydia Jazmine because of the the timing of its release coming amid continued rumors about their fallout.

Regardless, it is a song that continues to show Nantongo’s vocal prowess and lyrical ability. The message therein is quite relatable as well.

Tippy Toe (Remix) – Elijah Kitaka feat. A Pass

Track 2 on Elijah Kitaka’s 7-track Bedroom Essentials EP is Tippy Toe. For most music lovers who have listened to the EP, it’s the song that evokes their inner feelings to get onto the dancefloor and shake their bodies.

Imagine all that coupled with A Pass’ dancehall mastery. Or maybe, stop imagining already. The remix is out and A Pass relays his playful lyrics delivery on this masterpiece. The song is already receiving good airplay alongside mixed reviews but we love it.

Nyama Choma – Nandor Love

What a concept! Nandor Love has always oozed uniqueness and she goes on to showcase exactly that in the visuals of her new song titled ‘ Nyama Choma ‘.

As the title goes, the song is about meat. It could have hidden meanings but Nandor Love does wear the meat on her body in the Edrine Paul-directed visuals, something quite new in the Ugandan music market.

Nandor Love continues to polish her songwriting skills and she could turn into one of the best in coming years if we are to go by the growing curve of her promising artistry.

Sikyanonya – Chozen Blood

Regarded one of the best Ugandan vocalists, Chozen Blood, real name Patrick Musasizi continues to release good music his latest being ‘Sikyanonya’ which loosely translates as “I am no longer searching.”

In the song, the singer reaffirms his love for his better half and maintains that he is no longer searching as he has settled into a stable affair. The visuals directed by Wax show a happier version of Chozen in a wedding setting. Is he getting married soon?