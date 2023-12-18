2023 has been a year of rollercoasters for Dues Nduggwa a.k.a Grenade Official. From the infamous bar brawl with Rickman to falling out with Eddy Kenzo, it has been a year to forget for the singer.

Nonetheless, it is ending on a high note as he seems to have recollected his emotions and made peace with the Big Talent Entertainment boss.

Grenade and Eddy Kenzo have been friends for quite a while and were often seen hanging together on different occasions.

When Eddy Kenzo was voted the president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation, Grenade was very supportive of the feat and even applauded artists for their wise choice.

Grenade’s opinion, however, seemed to quickly change over three months ago when he attacked the UNMF president, citing dissatisfaction with how he was handling business at the federation.

This left a huge rift between both singers until last night when they both performed at DJ Miracle’s concert at the Meley Impala Hotel in Munyonyo.

Joining Kenzo on stage, Grenade said his peace as he reechoed how the Grammy Award nominee was the right man to lead musicians forward under the federation.

Grenade was also seen dancing empele for the Big Talent boss in an act of showing respect to his leader, leaving revelers quite entertained.

♬ original sound – 100.2 Galaxy FM Zzina! @galaxyfmug While performing at Meley Impala Hotel at his official Dj, Dj Miracle’s Concert, Award winning @eddykenzoficial was joined by Grenade Official. The duo seemed to have buried the hatchet. Their differences came after the nkuloga hitmaker attacked the Big Talent boss and @unmfederationug three months ago. Grenade later applauded Eddy Kenzo for being a good President to all musicians including @HEBobiwine #ZzinaLifestyle