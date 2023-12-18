Katonga region Police have confirmed the demise of the former confessed leader of the Kifeesi gang Sobi, real name Paddy Sserunjoji.

Sobi became the talk of the town around 2017 after confessing to being the leader of Kifeesi, a notorious criminal gang that terrorized Kampala.

According to NilePost, Sobi was killed in Maddu, Gomba in a botched land eviction. The news of his passing was confirmed by the acting Katonga region police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Karim Majid.

It is confirmed one Paddy Sserunjogi a.k.a Sobi was killed by a mob. ASP Karim Majid

Sobi reportedly lost his life in a wrangle involving a group of around fifty people armed with sticks, pangas, and spears over land belonging to one Kalisa, in Kibaale LC one, Kigumba parish, Maddu sub-county in Gomba district.

Sobi had recently appeared in different interviews expressing his reformed character and intentions of pursuing a political career.

More details regarding Sobi’s demise continue to flow in as netizens on social media share their memories about the deceased.

Self-confessed criminal , Sobi has been allegdly killed in Maddu Gomba. It is alleged that he went with a gang to bully citizens off their land on behalf of a rich land grabber. pic.twitter.com/H3QnObSmB0 — Gabriel Chrispus Buule (@GabrielBuule) December 18, 2023