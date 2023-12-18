Despite Konshens’ spirited performance at Lugogo Cricket Oval, the organization at Blankets And Wine left several netizens with mixed opinions.

Yesterday, Konshens performed for the fourth time in Kampala at the 2023 edition of the Blankets And Wine festival in front of a mammoth crowd.

From as early as 4 pm, revelers had started flocking into the venue and the lines at the Oval’s entrance stretched into the Lugogo Bypass road.

With tickets going for Shs150k, it showed how much revelers had anticipated watching the Jamaican singer perform as they braved the soggy grounds to catch the experience.

Different entertainers including Elijah Kitaka, Kivumbi King, Kampire, Cee, Likkle Bangi, Etania, Viana Indi, Jokwiz, and Fem Deejay, among others, did their best to warm up the crowd early enough.

By the time Konshens stepped on stage, the vibe was high and he went on to energetically perform some of his popular songs alongside his dancer and Uganda’s Ritah Dancehall.

For most revelers, this was the best edition of the Blankets And Wine. For others, however, a lot was found wanting starting with the congestion.

Often, BnW has always had a considerably good turnout of revelers but never before was it as packed as it was yesterday. For some people, the congestion was not an experience they had anticipated.

Honestly, things were bad. Zero crowd control, Place was too packed, Konshens’ performance was rubbish. They’ve really killed the ‘experience’ in blankets and wine. It’s now like a real kivulu and the other things that B&W really was are long gone. I’d say 1/10. https://t.co/FurinZqRgV — Payo (@enywaru) December 18, 2023

Via X, several netizens also complained about the glitches in sound which interrupted some performers’ sets including Etania’s who has since received heavy criticism online.

The other complaints revolve around the hiked prices of food and drinks at the event which revelers found quite exploitative.