Photos of Jamaican singer Garfield Delano Spence, famously known as Konshens, and Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba started trending on Monday evening.

In the photos, Gen. Muhoozi and Konshens are seen shaking hands after a meeting they held together with other Ugandan and Jamaican music promoters.

Ugandans have since questioned what the meeting was about.

Konshens performed at the Blankets And Wine Festival on Sunday. The 38-year-old put on a great show for revelers who flocked to Lugogo Cricket Oval in large numbers.

They reportedly discussed how to strengthen the connection between the Jamaican and Ugandan entertainment industries.

“After the mega concert Blankets and Wine, today evening the Jamaican superstar Konshens before going to Entebbe Airport made a courtesy call to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and discussed strengthening the connection between two musical industries,” MK Movement News revealed via X.

