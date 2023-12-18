Singer Julie Mutesasira’s ex-lover, Pastor Steven Mutesasira has shed light on how he got the vision to become a preacher.

Pastor Steven Mutesasira stresses he earned the vision of spreading the word of God through a dream and highly believes that people can receive communication through dreams.

While appearing on Sanyuka TV, Pastor Mutesasira noted that someone can dream and fail to know or interpret what they dreamt but the justification for that dream always comes in the future.

He went ahead to disclose that before he started preaching, he first had a dream while he was standing at a water source and serving water to several people.

Eventually, when he started preaching the word of God to people, they always got miracles in their lives and changed something that inspired and motivated him to keep doing Godly work in its rightful way.

Osobola okuloota n’otomanya ddala kiki kye kiri naye okubikkulirwa kwa Katonda mu nkomerero kujja. Naloota nga nnyimiridde ku mazzi nga mpa abantu amazzi, bwenatandika okusabira abantu bafuna nga ebyamagero. Pr. Steven Mutesasira

Pastor Steven Mutesasira has over the years kept true to his beliefs and even when he was troubled by his ex-lover Julie Mutesasira dumping him, he kept grounded to his knees and prayed to God.

He has no record of negative publicity and not even a single controversy surrounds him at all.

