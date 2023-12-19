Fans of Ali Campbell’s timeless jams have to wait further to watch him perform in Uganda after the concert slated for 21st December 2023 was postponed with just two days remaining to the event.

Via social media, Naguru-based Next Media announced on Tuesday how the Talent Africa-organized event dubbed ‘The Next Big Thing’ had been postponed to a later date.

“Event Postponement,” read a short note on the Next Media Ug X handle on Tuesday afternoon.

The event which had been extensively advertised for months has built anticipation among Ugandan music enthusiasts and fans of Ali Campbell.

Reasons for the postponement of the event are yet to be established but netizens have started airing their opinions regarding the development.