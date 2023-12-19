Yesterday, the nation was left in shock following the announcement of the passing of ex-kifeesi gang leader, Paddy Sserunjoji alias Sobi who was reportedly butchered by a mob in Maddu, Gomba.

Katonga region Police confirmed Sobi’s passing through a general communication that was passed by Katonga region Police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Karim Majid.

It is alleged that he had led a gang to the village of Maddu, Gomba to bully citizens off their land on behalf of a rich man to take over.

Unfortunately, he didn’t know that the village members were ready and had planned what to do for any land grabber who would attack them by force.

It is reported that the citizens had already set up their security team to defend their land and they did so when they brought out their pangas, big sticks, and spears in the end, the ex-self-proclaimed criminal Sobi lost his life in the raucous.

In recent interviews, Sobi always made his intentions to join active politics clear and always hinted at how he was ready to contest in 2026.

One of those who knew about his intentions has disclosed that he was willing to run for the Kampala Lord Mayoral seat in the 2026 general elections.

“Omugenzi Sobi abadde ateekateeka kuggya ku bwa loodi meeya era abadde wakuddayo ku ssomero abeeko empapula zaafuna,” a friend of the late told Bukedde TV.