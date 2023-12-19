Ever since former Mwasuze Mutya show host Faridah Nakazibwe logged out at the Kampala Serena Hotel-based TV station no one has ever come up with a conclusive report as to why she ditched her job.

It is alleged that she didn’t tender in the one-month prior resignation alert letter as she only woke up one day and called it a wrap at NTV.

It is not yet clear why she quit but rumors had it that she was set to relocate to Canada for a better and juicy deal that would see her earn some good cash.

When all the speculations did not come to pass, another assumption was made public and it was reported that Faridah Nakazibwe could be baking a ban in her oven.

This has sparked rumors that she could have quit the TV station to take care of her pregnancy as the first months of her pregnancy were allegedly treating her badly.

The revelation was made public by former Dembe FM presenter Isaac Katende a.k.a Kasuku.

Nakazibwe’s void at NTV has since been filled by Ruth Kalibala who used to sit in for her during the days when she was off air and she is also doing a good job.