Through a tweet, Nigerian singer Ric Hassani seems to indicate he will be coming to Uganda for a performance very soon.

As 2023 closes, there seems to be an urgent need to plan ahead for most artists both locally and internationally.

Already, several Ugandan artists have confirmed dates and venues for their 2024 concerts and promoters are already booking international acts with the likes of NSG already confirming their return to Kampala next year.

Ric Hassani, a Nigerian singer has also left hints that he could be performing in the +256 very soon.

Who is Ric Hassani?

Regarded by many as “The Voice of Modern Afropop”, Ric Hassani, real name Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and musician.

Hassani oozes soulful vocals into vibrant Afrobeats which describes his music that many music lovers across the world have fallen in love with.

The uniqueness in his art highlighted by infectious melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a stage presence that commands attention has won over many Ugandans as well.

His albums including “The African Gentleman” and “The Prince I Became” have made him one of the most sought for artists doing the same style of music.

Details regarding when he will be performing in Uganda are yet to be revealed but his fans and followers in the matooke republic eagerly await the confirmation.