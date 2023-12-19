Rony Ronio’s debut song ‘Soldier’ has enabled him to become a household music brand for most local music enthusiasts and he vows to take the bull by its horns come 2024.

Released in April 2023, Soldier is a song in which Rony Ronio yearns for love and how he fantasizes about being with the love of his life.

The song which instantly became a TikTok sensation with several challenges using the audio later had visuals done by Aaronaire.

Quite an introduction but who exactly is Rony Ronio?

Rony Ronio, real name Ronald Nsubuga, is a 20-year-old Ugandan musician signed under the record label Mosh Entertainment International.

He attended primary school at Little Angels Infant School and later joined Bishop’s Senior School Mukono for his Ordinary Level (O-Level).

After completing his O-Level education, he enrolled at Vision For Africa International College Kiyunga, where he is currently pursuing a National Certificate in Civil Engineering with a major in Building Construction.

Rony Ronio’s passion for music was ignited during his school years when he actively participated in numerous Music, Drama, and Dance (MDD) competitions, in addition to singing in church choirs.

After completing his secondary education, he decided to enter the music industry, drawing inspiration from some of Uganda’s top musicians, including the late Prince Job Paul Kafeero and King Saha, among others.

Rony Ronio has already released two songs, ‘Too Fyno’ and ‘Soldier,’ both of which were recorded at Prince Records studios.

His debut song, ‘Soldier,’ was produced by Pearl One and mastered by Samuel Zii, while ‘Too Fyno’ was produced by Brex and Bx.

Currently, he is actively working on three other singles, all of which are already in the studio. The management is in the process of finalizing the release schedule in collaboration with the producers.

It’s important to note that Nsubuga Ronald’s music career has been nurtured and developed over time at Mosh Entertainment International.