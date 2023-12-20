Dr. Hajat Kulthum Nabunya Gumisiriza is delighted to celebrate her second marriage anniversary with the love of her life, Acram Gumisiriza.

Hajati Kulthum recollects how time can fly as she can’t believe that it is already two since the couple held a highly secretive Nikkah ceremony that turned heads.

She took to her socials to remind her followers, fans, friends, and family that today (20th December) marks two years for her as the official wife to Mr. Acram Gumisiriza despite the ups and downs they have gone through.

She thanks Allah for the gift of life and the fact that they have been together for all this long plus blessing her with a loving, strong, and supportive husband.

Assalam aleikum warahmatullahi wabarakatu. I can’t believe it’s already 2 years in marriage with my best friend Omwami Wange Owe’riiso Eng: Acram Gumisiriza. It was the 20th Dec that we had a silent Nikkah and the world turned crazy. I thank Allah for giving me a strong, loving, and supportive husband Alhamdulillah. Nze Dr. Kul wabwe ani yandinsobodde n’ekyejo kyange yarabbi. A very happy anniversary to us yarabbi. Dr. Kulthum Nabunya

The couple is blessed with one child and we wish them the best of luck in their continued relationship.