Miss Uganda Beauty Pageant CEO Brenda Nanyonjo believes that if the former Blu*3 trio (Cindy Sanyu, Lilian Mbabazi, and Jackie Chandiru) had not split, they would have won Uganda her first BET Award.

Ms. Brenda Nanyonjo made the praising remarks about the singing group stressing that it was the best girls’ group to have ever graced the African continent at the time.

She dared anyone to mention a girl’s singing group that has ever performed better than the trio on the content as she hinted at how the trio managed to win different accolades.

She went ahead to claim that based on the talent and good execution of the music they always exhibited, the trio was destined for greatness but unforeseen circumstances occurred thus leading to the collapse of their group.

Mention any one band or girl group that has been successful or better than the Blu*3 in East Africa or Africa at large. During their time back then, they won different gongs on the continent and if had they not split, I think they would have won Uganda her first BET Award. Brenda Nanyonjo

When the trio was still a unit, Ms. Brenda Nanyonjo used to be one of their designers and would also help in different ways like grooming them to be the women they turned out to be.

Ms. Nanyonjo feels glad to have seen the trio back together on the same stage and the gesture brought her sweet memories reflecting how they used to move on with life.

She explained that during the trio’s recent performance, she turned a bit emotional and added that she is looking forward to their concert that will be held on 8th March 2024 at Kampala Serena Hotel.