Established Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has confirmed he will be performing in Kampala.

The singer confirmed his performance in Kampala through a video clip that has since gone viral on different media platforms.

The event that Davido will perform at is dubbed “Timeless Concert” which is slated to take place on 29th March 2024.

When Davido hits the stage in 2024, it will be his fourth time performing in the +256 following the previous shows he held in 2013, 2014, and 2019.

The only missing update so far is the venue where the concert will be held and gate charges which we hope will be announced later on.

The wait is over here we go 🚨 the BADDEST TV in the land along with @NRGRadioUganda are proud to announce that OBO will be in Uganda on the 29th of March 2024 to have a timeless moment with y‘all. #NTVTheBeat pic.twitter.com/UdG2jeuCJa — NTVTheBeat (@NTVTheBeat) December 19, 2023