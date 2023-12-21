Controversial socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black is not entirely happy with the lifestyle that Ugandans returning home for the festive season (basummer) are living.

Towards the end of each year, a large number of Ugandans based abroad return to the +256 to enjoy the festive season with their friends and family back home.

Some of them use the opportunity to showcase their expensive lifestyles in a bid to show that they are living flashy lives abroad. For others, it’s just a season of endless partying.

This year, however, not much of the lavish lifestyles have been showcased, leaving Bad Black rather displeased.

Bad Black says she has only benefitted from locals like Don Nasser this December

While speaking to Spark TV, the mother of four expressed her displeasure with the lives that the basummer this year are living.

She noted that they are not as generous as the previous years and they are rather the ones who are instead benefitting from the local Ugandans.

She referred to them as bedbugs

The basummer this December are very broke. They just keep yawning endlessly like bedbugs. I have received money from our fellow local Ugandans like Don Nasser but the basummer are just bedbugs this time around. By the end of December last year, I had collected over USD130,000. Bad Black

December night life ! Bad Black analyses #DailySoup pic.twitter.com/4yw1nvrzEV — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) December 19, 2023