British-born Ugandan, Daniel Kaluuya serves us a new dystopian drama named ‘The Kitchen’ featuring Topboy star, Kane Robinson.

‘The Kitchen’ is the feature-length directorial debut of both Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya. Tavares, Kaluuya, and producer Daniel Emmerson began developing the film in 2014, after a conversation in a barbershop.

Also co-written and co-produced, Kaluuya explores London as a cyberpunk dystopia, delving into topical themes that have troubled London for years including the gap between the rich and poor, driving people to situational poverty.

In this setting, all forms of social housing have been eradicated and only “The Kitchen” remains.

Daniel Kaluuya

The characters include the solitary, Izi, who lives there by necessity, alongside Benji who we see trying to fight against a system that is heavily weighted against them.

The son of Damalie Namusoke and Stephen Kaluuya (Ugandans who migrated to the UK), Kaluuya in his own right is an acclaimed actor.

At the age of 32, he’s the youngest actor of black origin to have received two Oscar nominations. As of 2021, he has been in 3 films that were Oscar-nominated for Best Picture: Get Out (2017), Black Panther (2018), and Judas and the Black Messiah (2021).

Fans of Topboy will recognize Kane Robinson, and popular underground and now mainstream grime artist, Kano. The rest of the cast includes Hope Ikpoku Jnr, football pundit: Ian Wright, BackRoad Gee, Cristale, Teija Kabs, and Demmy Ladipo.

The Kitchen starts streaming on January 19th, 2024. Viewers can watch the trailer here.