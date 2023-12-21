This year has had different celebrities suffer theft of their car parts including side mirrors and headlights among other spare parts.

A week back, radio personality Collins Emeka Bareija a.k.a Romantic Mukiga woke up to missing side mirrors on his car after a thief jumped over his fence and took off with his vehicle spare parts.

The latest public figure to suffer theft is Vision Group employee Denzel Mwiyeretsi a.k.a Denzel UG whose Range Rover taillights were unscrewed and taken by goons.

He shared the update concerning the theft of his car lights via his X account requesting whoever finds someone selling old Range Rover lights to alert him.

If you find someone selling used Range Rover lights, please, alert me. DM open. Denzel Mwiyeretsi

The other public figures who have suffered from similar circumstances include Lynda Ddane, Gravity Omutujju, and Anita Fabiola among others who reported their cases to the Police.

Hopefully, Denzel will recover the stolen lights and continue to cruise his Range Rover without fearing the Police arrest him.

😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/m5EMry0K4i — Denzel UG (@DenzelUG) December 20, 2023