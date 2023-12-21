Fresh Gang CEO Shafiq Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica reveals that his concert in January 2024 will be the last to be held at Lugogo Cricket Oval before the venue commences its renovations.

Fik Fameica has been musically intentional this year as he gears up to his 2024 concert that is scheduled for 26th January at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Dropping fresh tracks, most of which have dominated the music charts, the rapper is confident that his fans will flock to Lugogo Cricket Oval come 26th January.

During a press conference held in Muyenga on Wednesday, Fik Fameica noted that there is a lot that has changed about his craft since his last concert and his fans must anticipate so much in January.

The Style Nta singer further revealed that his concert will be the last concert to be held at one of the most popular sports and events venues in Uganda before it undergoes renovations.

The concert must happen, it will happen, have no doubts. My concert will be the last to be held at Cricket Oval before they undertake renovations. That is confirmed and my fans will have fun. Fik fameica

Fik Fameica also noted that he decided to organize his concert in January to accommodate his younger fans who will still be in their school holidays.