Ganda Vibes has been doing events for a while and their recently concluded event featuring UK RnB singer Odeal registered success.

Despite netizens noting how they were not aware of Odeal’s music, the event was largely attended by the younger Ganda Vibes crowd which was familiar with his music.

According to Ganda Vibes, all VVIP tables at the Versuz Night were sold out.

The Celine Komuhangi-organized Versuz night happens every 3rd Friday of the month at Club Guvnor which has also made sure the event is a success going forward.

Odeal performing at Club Guvnor, Kampala courtesy of Ganda Vibes

What is Ganda Vibes?

Ganda Vibes is an Afro-fusion event and marketing enterprise, that was established by Edwin Nkurunungi and his partner Gava Benton, both residing in the UK.

Operating under their parent company, Ganda Holdings, initiated to venture into diverse business fields, they’ve commenced their journey in the events and marketing realm, with plans to expand into other sectors soon.

Ganda Vibes emerged in 2020 amidst lockdown, initially concentrating on online engagement through Instagram Lives, fostering connections between local Ugandan talents and a global audience.

Progressing, they solidified their brand, participating in events like Blankets and Wine, hosting the Ganda Vibes tent, and currently holding events at the prestigious Kampala club, Guvnor.

Their recent successful event at Club Guvnor showcased UK RnB artist Odeal, marking another achievement for the vibrant company.