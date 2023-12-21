Following his success on his breakthrough song ‘Nana’, Ugandan music sensation Joshua Baraka has released his highly anticipated third EP titled “Growing Pains”, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Produced by his frequent collaborator Axon, the ‘Growing Pains’ EP showcases an exciting blend of talent and international collaborations, diverging from his previous works, Watershed and Baby Steps.

Joshua Baraka aims to delight his fans with this timely release just in time for the festive season holidays. His versatility shines through in “Growing Pains”, exploring themes such as familial struggles and the complexities of love while demonstrating his growth as an artist.

The EP encapsulates the AFRIMMA and KORA awards nominated artist’s journey and the hurdles he overcame to achieve his current success.

With a fusion of dancehall, R&B, and impeccable production, Baraka collaborates with international artists Yaw Tog from Ghana and Magixx from Nigeria, bridging musical boundaries across Uganda, Ghana, and Nigeria.

Celebrating this release as a pivotal moment in his career, Joshua believes that his past experiences have culminated in this remarkable project. Featuring singles like “No Lie” with Magixx and “Dreams”, “Growing Pains” is now available for streaming on various major platforms, amplifying its reach and impact.

This is my third project, and means a lot to me. From the title, it’s about all the struggles I’ve gone through in my career from when I started until now. And for me to be where I am currently is unbelievable sometimes. I wanted to share how much I’ve grown, the things I had to sacrifice, and the things I had to go through in order to make it here. Joshua Baraka

‘Growing Pains’ highlights Baraka’s evolution. Infusing Joshua’s love of dancehall, R&B, and production wizardry. It deals with everything from family break up, to love – requited or otherwise- with a maturity that speaks of songwriting greatness.

