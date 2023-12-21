After a couple of months of back-and-forth bickering, Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats, and singer Alien Skin ended their differences on Wednesday night.

MC Kats gifted Alien Skin some money live on the stage at the Comedy Store UG Awards 2023 before the two buried the hatchet.

The NBS TV emcee and the Fangone Forest singer’s beef started around September when the former made comments about Champion Ogudo’s education.

MC Kats was then lifted off the stage by Alien Skin’s bodyguards at Geosteady’s concert.

MC Kat’s rants about the incident then stirred an online battle in which Alien Skin even refused to release the collaboration he had done with Fille Mutoni.

Both camps have since hurled sharp words towards each other on social media, with each promising to end the other’s career.

Kats has in recent days noted how he no longer wants to carry on with such battles as he looks forward to bettering his life going ahead.

On Wednesday, MC Kats stepped on the stage at UNA Showgrounds as Alien Skin performed and decided to end his beef with the singer in front of the excited crowd.