Sanyuka TV presenter Precious Remmie Nakitto could easily be one of the happiest public figures in Uganda’s showbiz circles.

This is because she has become the talk of the town following reports that allege she could be baking a ban in her oven.

The rumors were sparked following a video clip that has gone viral which reveals Precious Remmie with a bulged tummy, a sign that shows her night duties with Mr. Raymond Bindbeeba are paying off.

In early November, Precious Remmie Nakitto meltdown during her movie’s premier press conference that took place at Theatre Labonita after she was asked why she has since failed to give birth to her husband.

The question rubbed her the wrong way to the extent that she shed tears and was only calmed down by her close friends who were by her side.

She went on to request reporters to always shy away from asking married ladies questions similar to why they are taking so long to give birth due to the different challenges each woman faces.

With the reports making rounds, if all are true, she will most likely welcome her second child next year and we wish her the best of luck.