Uganda Police has issued a warning to all bar and hangout owners to tighten their security or risk facing closure if they don’t meet the desired standards during this festive season.

The warning comes at the back of increased cases and murder charges that result from bar brawls that have been recorded so far.

The bar fights usually erupt from quarrels between drunkards and some revelers end up pulling out guns and shooting their colleagues to death.

Police have now directed bar owners to come up with safety measures for their bars to curb such incidents.

The most recent nasty incident happened in the area of Akright estate in Entebbe where a soldier attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC) reportedly shot a bar patron dead, leaving two other revelers injured following a quarrel.

At the moment, Police and UPDF have joined efforts to hunt down the errant officer who is on the run so that he gets arrested and charged with the case of murder.

