Singer and Songwriter Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass is set to release a brand new album which he has dubbed ‘Bagonza’.

According to fresh updates, A Pass will be releasing a brand new music album in the first month of 2024, on the 26th of January.

A Pass revealed the exciting news via social media on Friday morning. “The Album Date is set for 26th January 2024 #BagonzaTheAlbum,” he wrote via Facebook.

The update also comes a day after A Pass celebrated his 34th birthday.

Named after his name, ‘Bagonza’, the new album comes at a time when his fans have been yearning for a new body of work from the talented singer.

This year, A Pass release about four music projects, leaving his fans musically thirsty. He has often said that it is a year he dedicated to personal growth and it’s something he has achieved immensely, at least physically.

2024 seems like the year when the musically active A Pass returns and we await for more information regarding the new album to be revealed.

We shall keep you updated.