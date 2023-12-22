Singer and Songwriter Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass is set to release a brand new album which he has dubbed ‘Bagonza’.

According to fresh updates, A Pass will be releasing a brand new music album in the first month of 2024, on the 26th of January.

A Pass revealed the exciting news via social media on Friday morning. “The Album Date is set for 26th January 2024 #BagonzaTheAlbum,” he wrote via Facebook.

The update also comes a day after A Pass celebrated his 34th birthday.

I did my first studio session while in P.7 vacation – A Pass

Named after his name, ‘Bagonza’, the new album comes at a time when his fans have been yearning for a new body of work from the talented singer.

This year, A Pass release about four music projects, leaving his fans musically thirsty. He has often said that it is a year he dedicated to personal growth and it’s something he has achieved immensely, at least physically.

2024 seems like the year when the musically active A Pass returns and we await for more information regarding the new album to be revealed.

We shall keep you updated.

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

Leave a comment