Veteran Kadongo Kamu singer Gerald Kiweewa has broken the silence about allegations that made rounds accusing him of having faked a road accident to promote the Kikadde concert where he performed in a wheelchair.

Gerald Kiweewa addressed the accusations by asserting how he is not one of the musicians who thrive on stunts to earn a living.

He came clean having learned that his fellow artists were castigating him for having wanted to publicize the Tugende Mu Kikadde concert by pulling off a stunt to grab news headlines and top the charts.

The gradually improving singer showed off the injuries he sustained in the accident to clear his name of any involvement in stunts.

The “Egaali Ekozeko” singer added that he sometimes thinks that maybe someone didn’t want him to perform at the above-mentioned concert but their plans didn’t come to life since he performed in a wheelchair.

He further explained that he is satisfied with the little fame and name he has earned and shared how he started working for his name as early as 1988 and in 1994, he recorded his breakthrough song and since then he has never looked back.

My accident wasn't a stunt; someone didn't want me to perform at the Kikadde concert," says Kadongo Kamu singer Gerald Kiweewa as he opens up about his condition#DailySoup pic.twitter.com/vk3Wv3T8up — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) December 22, 2023