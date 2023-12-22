On her new song titled ‘Do Me’, Source Management singer Spice Diana collaborates with renowned deejay Selector Jeff.

To close off what has been a relatively successful year for Spice Diana, has dropped a brand new feel-good song titled ‘Do Me’.

Spice Diana kicked off 2023 on 13th January with a concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval which was attended by a big crowd.

She joined the list of just a few Ugandan female artists who have braved it and held a concert at one of the biggest local concert venues and it was a big success.

The songstress then embarked on signing numerous brand ambassadorial deals with big-money endorsements that have fattened her bank account throughout the year.

She also stuck to releasing fresh music, dropping songs like Omulembe, Bwerere, Simple Man, Tondwisa (feat. Chris Evans), and Baligeya, among others.

Her latest release features Selector Jeff who has previously worked on top bangers with the likes of Sheebah Katrungi and John Blaq.

Take a listen to ‘Do Me’ below: