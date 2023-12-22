On Thursday night, the Ugandan entertainment industry lost one of its entertainers and pioneers of the Ssanyu African Music and Dramatic Society (SAMADS), Moses Kawooya.

The late performer passed away aged 65 after succumbing to an illness that he had been battling since the start of the year.

Moses Kawooya gained popularity for his impressive dance strokes and the way he used his belly to move crowds at events he often performed.

He often performed at President Museveni’s functions which further gained him more popularity among the locals and made him a name that lasted this long until his demise.

The late Moses Kawooya’s troubles started when the nation was hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic which caused a forced and prolonged lockdown bringing all works to a standstill.

During that period, the late Kawooya’s taxi business was affected so much and it turned out that his vehicle had a mechanical fault, and could not afford money to fix it.

Based on a recent interview he had with Vision Group, Kawooya narrated the genesis of his illness saying he first developed a toothache and when he went for treatment, the medical personnel who worked on him could have messed up.

He stressed that the tooth that was removed caused him a lot of pain in his left jaw and the pain later moved to his head.

Moments later he got paralyzed on the left side of his head making him unable to do anything on his own and he also developed a swelling on his neck. Since then, Kawooya has been struggling to get medication.

He even tried reaching out to well-wishers and President Museveni seeking financial help but his pleas fell on deaf ears.