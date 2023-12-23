Friday 22nd December will go down as a remarkable day in Hon. Allan Ssewanyana’s life as a day to remember following the bliss and joy it came with.

This is so because it is the day the Makidye West MP took another serious step in his relationship with the love of his life, Lydia Ssewanyana.

The National Unit Platform (NUP) MP was introduced (Kwanjula) by his lover Lydia to her parent’s home in a dazzling function that was held in Nansana.

The traditional marital ceremony was attended by fellow high-profile MPs including Hon. Ssewungu Gonzaga who acted as his Best Man, Kampala Lord Mayor Ssalongo Erias Lukwago among many other dignitaries.

The function was further attended by his close friends and family relatives and everything went down smoothly as they anticipated.

It is reported that the couple will be walking down the aisle sometime soon and when we learn of the date, we shall let you know.

Hon. Allan Ssewanyana has joined the long list of NUP MPs who have held marital ceremonies ever since they were voted to represent their people in parliament.

Derrick Nyeko, Francis Butebi Zaake, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro among many others have gone down similar paths.

Congratulations to the couple upon reaching this milestone in their relationship.