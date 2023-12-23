Performing and recording duo, Ugaboyz have for the first time opened up about some of the challenges they have so far faced in the music industry.

Malinga Sulaiman a.k.a Ugaboyz Coinz and Ugaboy Zee noted that they have experienced a lot of dissing and overlooking by some established artists.

While speaking in an interview on Sanyuka TV, the duo recounted a moment when Singer, Songwriter, and Producer Andrew Ojambo alias Daddy Andre chased them out of his studio in favor of giving room to the already established artists.

The “Salary” hitmakers stressed that the way Daddy Andre chased them out of his studios was embarrassing and demeaning since he even got their shoes and threw them off the doormat.

The way Daddy Andre treated them forced them to work hard in an effort that they don’t face the same shame in future.

The duo disclosed that the day they were chased, Spice Diana had turned up at the studio to record a music project with the producer and that moment always rings fresh in their minds when they set their eyes on Daddy Andre anywhere they meet.

They also noted how Daddy Andre openly told them how they couldn’t record a hit song based on how they sounded.

At the moment, they feel delighted to have worked hard that they are booked at most of the events around Kampala since they released some good songs that are on rotation on different media outlets.